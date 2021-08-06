Minnesotan Wins Gold Medal in Olympic Wrestling in Tokyo

Getty Images

TOKYO -- A Minnesota wrestler has won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Apple Valley-native
Gable StevesonGeno Petriashvili
Getty Images

Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail.

Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip.

Getty Images

Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past
2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in the class in 2016.

He led Steveson 8-5 in the final minute, but couldn't handle the 21-year-old's quickness late.

Getty Images

Petriashvili is the three-time World Champion. He won the bronze medal at the Olympics in Rio.

Steveson won the 2021 NCAA championship earlier this year wrestling for the University of Minnesota.

