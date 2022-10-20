FARMERS HELPING FARMERS

There is something special about growing up in a farming community. Farmers know that their lives depend on their crops and their livestock, and rain or shine, the work has to be done. The Frost community here in Minnesota recently came together for a fellow farmer in need after an accident left him unable to get his crops in.

THE ACCIDENT

In mid-August, Scott Legreid was driving his big truck to pick up some gravel when he swerved to avoid hitting a German Shepherd puppy that was in the road. The swerve, however, caused his truck to crash into a cornfield. Scott said that he was unconscious, and when he came to he couldn't move. Luckily, A woman driving by called 911.

600 ACRES OF CROPS

Scott ended up in the hospital with a concussion, broken collar bone, seven broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and two broken vertebrae. Scott is 50 years old, lives alone, and has two seasonal workers that help him bring in his 600 acres of corn and beans each year. He was seriously worried about how that was going to happen this year.

AREA LOCALS TALK ABOUT HELPING SCOTT

But this amazing community came to Scott's rescue without hesitation. According to an article on Facebook, farmers from Frost and surrounding towns got their combines, trucks, and wagons to Scott's farm, and worked 240 acres in about 4 hours, an incredible accomplishment considering it would take at least a week or maybe more if Scott had to do it on his own. Tim Steier, a local farmer in the area said, "After the St. Peter tornado, he was up there, after the flooding in Grand Forks he was up there and helped. This is farm country. The generosity started right away."

ADVERSITY

This isn't the first time the community has come together to help Scott. They also helped him when he lost his father to cancer many years earlier. Lori Osland said, "He would do this for somebody else in a heartbeat, so he's just that kind of a guy that we just felt that we needed to do this for him."

