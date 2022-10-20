Paynesville Teenager Charged For Threatening To Shoot Up School

(Photo: Stearns County Jail)

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) - A Paynesville High School student is charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school.

Eighteen-year-old Matthew Herr-Ramirez, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and shooting students and staff.

Records show a student told officers Herr-Ramirez was planning to shoot three certain staff members and a specific student.

Court records show another student told police Herr-Ramirez was talking about his plans to shoot people at the school and showed the student a picture of a gun on his cell phone.

Officers arrested Herr-Ramirez at his home on Monday. Police say he was in possession of an airsoft gun at the time of the arrest.

His next court appearance is November 2nd.

 

