Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]

The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud.

I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.

Here's what the road looked like before the overhaul.

Well, thanks to this post on Facebook by realtor Andy Zabel, we are able to see an aerial view of the ongoing changes. The project was split into two phases, with the south side of the road completed this fall and the north half to be completed in 2023.

That looks awesome! I'm sure half the people reading this are rolling their eyes and wondering why on Earth this is even worthy of posting about online. However, if you live in or near this area in Sartell, this is a major improvement to an important artery connecting Sartell to Veteran's Drive in St. Cloud.

I'm not sure how much, if at all, this will cure the traffic plaguing Pine Cone Road in Sartell recently, but it can't hurt! Now let's get County Road 1 finished up and we will be in business!

Here's a look at the before and after:

