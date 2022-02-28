Minnesota to Receive $303-Million in Historic Opioid Settlement

UNDATED -- Minnesota will share in a historic $26-billion opioid settlement with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the three largest opioid distributors.

Minnesota's share of $303-million will be distributed to all 87 counties and cities with a population of more than 10,000.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the payments will be distributed over an 18-year period to help with prevention, recovery, harm reduction, and other strategies to address the opioid epidemic.

Stearns County will be receiving nearly $5.4-million over that time, Sherburne County will get nearly $2.8-million and Benton County will receive $1.4-million.

Get our free mobile app

The city of St. Cloud will also receive approximately $1.6-million.

As part of the settlement, Johnson & Johnson must stop selling opioids and share clinical trial data.

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

LOOK: See Photos of the Year From the International Photography Awards