Sartell Band GUYTANO Releasing New Music March 1st

Minnesota-based Guytano is made up of brothers Grant and Eddie Hamilton along with Isaac Hesse and Colter Benoit. The band first met in 2010 while attending middle school in Sartell, Minnesota where they began covering punk rock songs eventually finding their own synth-based pop-rock sound behind the songs of the band's Grant Hamilton.

I've been lucky enough o be in touch with this band for a handful of years now and have loved watching them grow and change, and really come into their own musically. The band has been supported by a dedicated, cult-like fanbase, support I've been lucky enough to participate in, and witness firsthand at a show at Paramount Center for the Arts a few years ago.

Guytano has racked up over 7 million streams on Spotify and has had their music featured by NASCAR, Discovery, MTV’s The Real World, and Teen Mom 2. And now they are putting out a new single, "All We Got Is Time" on March 1st.

This track addresses the importance of cherishing every moment and putting life into perspective. With one of the lyrics saying “I don’t want to see the end, i know I will so all we got is time”. It’s a true testament to living your life in the now.

It is full speed ahead for Guytano in 2022, with multiple EP’s, music videos, and tours planned for the year. I personally can't wait to follow along on the journey. Seeing hometown talent excel in this musical space is something I will never tire of, and I'll forever be cheering them on.

Get a sneak peek of "All We Got Is Time" below. (The video is directed by local photographer Connor Dols and produced by band member Eddie Hamilton.)

