Banksy Exhibit Coming to Minneapolis at Secret Venue, Date & Time

The largest Banksy art exhibit ever assembled is coming to Minneapolis, but the venue, date and time are all a secret.

An art exhibit featuring work of the world's most mysterious street artist is coming to Minnesota. "The Art of Banksy holds the world's largest collection of privately owned Banksy art," reads the Art of Banksy website. The "globally acclaimed showcase features original and authenticated works [including] prints, canvasses, screenprints, sculptures, unique works and limited-edition pieces mainly dated between the years 1997 to 2008, the period which resulted in Banksy’s most recognizable and well-known works."

"The exhibit features iconic works such as ‘Girl and Balloon’, ‘Flower Thrower’ and ‘Rude Copper’ alongside some of Banksy’s lesser known masterpieces," reads the exhibit website. The exhibit does not feature any of Banksy's street art pieces but, rather, private pieces that were made and sold by Banksy to private collectors.

Banksy is an England-based street artist, political activist and film director whose real name and identity remain unconfirmed though commonly believed to be Robin Gunningham. His street art has appeared on streets, walls and bridges around the world, often depicting dark humor or political messages.

"Banksy Exhibit will be the premiere launch experience in our SECRET venue in the heart of Minneapolis," reads the website. Only those who sign up for tickets will be alerted to the specific details. Sign up for email alerts and find more details on Banksy Exhibit here.

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures