Target Announces New Starting Wage Range up to $24 an Hour

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target Corporation is raising its starting wage again.

The Minneapolis-based company says their new starting wage range will be from $15 to $24 an hour.

Back in 2017, the retailer announced a starting wage of $15 an hour.

This new wage range will apply to hourly team members working in Target stores, supply chain facilities, and headquarters locations. The exact starting wage will depend on the job and the local market.

Get our free mobile app

Also, starting in April Target says they'll roll out broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly workers, in addition to new benefits.