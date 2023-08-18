Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Shows

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Fair Grandstand concerts have some big touring acts performing again this year.

Spokeswoman Maria Hayden says five of the 11 shows are pretty much sold out.

That is The Chicks, Keith Urban, Brandie Carlisle, Duran Duran, and the Jonas Brothers.

Hayden says those shows do still have some last-minute or obstructed view seats still available. But, there are still good seats for many of the other shows.

We've got the Black Keys coming, Boys II Men and Chaka Kahn, the Happy Together Tour with the Turtles, and then Yung Gravy who is a local talent he's from Rochester.

More than 100 acts perform over 900 shows at the fair's numerous free entertainment venues throughout the fair.

