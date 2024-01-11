Minnesota Stands Out In A Crowd By Declaring This the Best!

Lets just say that we Minnesotans are comfortable in our own skin. So much so that we don't mind being the one and only state that chooses this above all others. When it comes to coffee, two-thirds of the country chooses Starbucks. No real surprise there. The other one-third choose Dunkin'.

But Minnesota? We're not lemmings, we don't follow along just because so many others say those are the best. Nope. Instead we declare our independence with coffee. We choose Caribou! We're literally the only state in the nation to choose them as the best.

Photo by Reddit Photo by Reddit loading...

The graphic shows the chain that has the most stores in each state. We're completely boxed in by Starbucks states, but we won't give, we love our 'Bou!

Caribou Coffee via Facebook Caribou Coffee via Facebook loading...

The two largest chains as you can see are Starbucks and Dunkin'. Starbucks wins in 35 states while Dunkin' takes 14 states. Then there's one. Caribou is the favorite in it's home state of Minnesota.

New Low Carb Low Calorie Coffee Caters To Dieters Tim Boyle, Getty Images loading...

Did you know that there are Caribou Coffee shops in 20 states? States you may not realize have Caribou include North Caroline and Georgia. The first store opened in 1992 in Edina and the chain has grown to over 600 stores today. Just over 300 of the stores are located in Minnesota. Plus, Caribou products can be found in stores in all 50 states.

All this coffee talk gets me reminiscing and wishing I could go to a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf every now and then. There was one that was walking distance from my house when I lived in Las Vegas and for whatever reason I just loved their Vanilla Latte's. But I do love my 'Bou! How about you?

Wonder why we love coffee? See if you agree with THIS.

Here's 5 vibey coffee shops to check out too.

9 Central MN Coffee Roasters to Support Your Caffeine Fix