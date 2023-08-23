Minnesota Sets Minimum Wage Increases for 2024
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Workers making minimum wage will be getting a small pay raise on the first of the year.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the minimum-wage rate is adjusted annually for inflation.
The current large-employer minimum wage is $10.59 and will increase by 26 cents to $10.85 an hour.
The minimum wage for small-employer, youth and training wages is currently $8.63 and will increase by 22 cents to $8.85.
Both rate increases are 2.5 percent.
