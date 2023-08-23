Minnesota Sets Minimum Wage Increases for 2024

Minnesota Sets Minimum Wage Increases for 2024

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Workers making minimum wage will be getting a small pay raise on the first of the year.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the minimum-wage rate is adjusted annually for inflation.

The current large-employer minimum wage is $10.59 and will increase by 26 cents to $10.85 an hour.

Get our free mobile app

The minimum wage for small-employer, youth and training wages is currently $8.63 and will increase by 22 cents to $8.85.

Both rate increases are 2.5 percent.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports