Love to ride in the Summertime.. looking forward to that time when it's possible to do that? This weekend can get you in the mood for that very thing.

This Saturday and Sunday is the Donnie Smith Bike Show and Swap Meet. This show is the largest in the Midwest. While you are there, you can check out everything that you could possibly want or need for any sort of custom bike. So many vendors, and special exhibits as well as mini exhibitions.

If you haven't been to the show before, they have a list of things that you absolutely must see/do while you are there. These are listed on their website.

Some of the highlights include a parts swap meet, the Buffalo Chip from Sturgis will be there with a huge display as they are one of the sponsors of the show. If you have ever been to Sturgis, you are definitely aware of the famous Buffalo Chip.

There will even be some entertainment. Saturday from 5 to 7pm, the band Jack Knife and the Sharps will play for the "Happy Hour" show.

Tickets are available for just $20 at the door, or you can win them ahead of time by listening to the Loon each day this week during the morning show for a code word to chat back in using the Loon's mobile app.

Hours for the bike show are this Saturday and Sunday, March 25th and 26th. Saturday hours are 9 to 7 and on Sunday from 10am until 5pm. Location is the St. Paul Rivercentre, 175 West Kellogg Blvd - basically it's a division of he Xcel Center.

More information on the show and what to expect is available on the bike show website.

