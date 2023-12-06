Minnesota Has Room At The Top

Cindy Ord, Getty Images

Adam Ant has announced a comprehensive tour for all of you "Goody Two Shoes" in 2024 and he is coming to Minnesota. He will be joined by English Beat on all show dates.

The tour starts in St. Louis on March 21st and ends May 10th in Phoenix. The "ANTMUSIC" 2024 tour will play at the Uptown Theater in Minneapolis on March 23rd.

It would be "Wonderful" for those who can get Tickets when they go on sale on Friday. His last album was Adam Ant is the Blueblack Hussar in Marrying the Gunner's Daughter back in 2013.

