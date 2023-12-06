Threats Made to 25 Minnesota Schools Turn Out to Be False Alarms

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating multiple swatting incidents that happened across the state Wednesday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says at least 25 schools and nine Jewish facilities in the state have received emailed shooting or bomb threats. Local law enforcement agencies are responding to the various incidents.

The BCA says so far, none of the threats have turned out to be real. According to the BCA, the wording of each threat is nearly identical and the person and address identified in the threats are not actually involved.

Swatting is making a prank threat that usually involves imitating a particular person and either their phone number, IP address, or physical address, with the goal of creating a large law enforcement reponse to a particular location.

Authorities say suspected threats should always be reported either to local law enforcement or to the BCA via their anonymous tip line.

