How Apartment Dwellers Can Avoid Being a Victim of Porch Pirates

Christmas time is the busiest time of year for package deliveries. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers has some suggestions for those who live in multi-family dwellings to avoid becoming victims of package theft. Mages says most apartments have a designated room where packages can go or they are accepted in the office.

Mages was in an apartment recently and noticed packages were dropped off in the public area where visitors must be buzzed in to gain access to the apartment. Mages and a resident of that apartment complex pushed the packages into the building after gaining access to a more secure area.

If apartment residents aren't comfortable with the safety of their packages Mages suggests Amazon lockers, have them sent to your place of work or send the packages to a family member. She says this especially applies to expensive items.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.