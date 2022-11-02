Minnesota Experiencing Fewer Small Game Hunters

UNDATED -- Minnesota continues to lose small game hunters in what the Department of Natural Resources says is a long-term trendline.

The overall number of small game licenses sold in 2021 was down 4% from the previous year and down 7% from the 10-year average.

The number of Canadian goose and Ruffed grouse hunters are each down 26% from the 10-year average.

There were 21% fewer duck hunters and 18% fewer pheasant hunters than the 10-year averages.

The good news is that hunters experienced good success last year. The DNR estimates the overall bird harvest success was similar to the 10-year average. The pheasant harvest, however, was slightly above the 10-year numbers.

