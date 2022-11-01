Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a vehicle stolen on the 1200 block of Washington Memorial Drive. It is a 2007 black Dodge Metro with Minnesota license HGJ 111. In the 400 block of 26th Avenue North there was a burglary where a car and garage were entered. Mages says spare change was taken, glasses and a garage door opener.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 19th Avenue North where a residence was entered and multiple items were taken including ammunition, a gun safe, small appliances, and adjustable bed frames.

The city of Becker is reporting that on October 29th a 15 foot camper was taken from a storage facility on Bradley Boulevard. Mages says earlier in that day a female saw her camper in a parking lot and she attempted to stop the vehicle. After she attempted to get the keys from the vehicle it sped off running her leg over with the camper. Mages says the female didn't sustain any serious injuries. Officers later recovered the camper abandoned. The suspect vehicle is a newer model dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with dark tinted windows. The driver is described as a short, skinny, male in his early 50s, a dark tan and dark hair. He was wearing a blue bandana on his head and a red bandana on his neck. The female passenger is described as a heavier set white female possibly in her 50s with bleached blonde hair with dark colored roots wearing a lot of necklaces.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

