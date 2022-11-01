Zimmerman Man Killed, Two from Princeton Hurt in Head-On Crash
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- One person was killed and two more seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Princeton Sunday.
The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 11800 block of County Road 2. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle going west on County Road 2 crossed the center line and crashed into a second vehicle going east.
The driver of the first vehicle, 37-year-old Devin Vannurden of Zimmerman, died as a result of the crash.
The driver and passenger in the second vehicle, a 34-year-old Princeton woman and her 13-year-old daughter, were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their names have not been released.
Authorities say they are both expected to survive.