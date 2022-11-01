Author David Sedaris Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - One of America's pre-eminent humor writers is coming to central Minnesota.

David Sedaris will be at the Paramount Theatre on May 6th, next year. Sedaris is beloved for his personal essays and short stories such as "Barrel Fever," "Holidays on Ice," "Calypso," and many more.

He has also been nominated for five Grammy awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album.

Tickets range between $38-$49 and can be found online or at the Paramount Box Office. Ticket holders are invited to attend a book signing in the lobby before or after the event.