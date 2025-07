DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAMES SCHEDULE

DISTRICT CLASS B DISTRICT ONE (SARTELL)

Willmar Rails vs. Sabin Mets

Thursday July 31st 7:00

Moorhead Brewers vs. Hibbing Miners

Friday August 1st 7:00

Monticello Polecats vs. Alexandria Black Sox

Saturday August 2nd 10:00

Moorhead Mudcats vs. Willmar/Sabin Winner

Saturday August 2nd 4:00

Sartell Muskies vs. Moorhead and Hibbing Winner

Saturday August 2nd 7:00

Bemidji Bucks vs. Elk River Lumberjacks

Saturday August 2nd 1:00

DISTRICT 1B (HINCKLEY)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS vs. ISANTI RED BIRDS

Saturday August 2nd 4:30

PRINCETON PANTHERS vs. HINCKLEY KNIGHTS

Saturday August 2nd 7:30

NORTH BRANCH NIGHT HAWKS vs. CHISAGO LAKES BULLDOGS

Saturday August 2nd 10:30

ST. JOSEPH JOES vs. ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS

Sunday August 3rd 4:00

GAME ONE AND TWO WINNERS

Saturday August 2nd 4:30

GAME THREE AND FOUR WINNERS

Saturday August 2nd 7:30

REGION 8C (SPRING HILL)

SPRING HILL CHARGERS vs. PAYNESVILLE PIRATES

Friday August 1st 6:00

STARBUCK STARS vs. ROSCOE RANGERS

Friday August 1st 8:30

REGAL EAGLES vs. ELROSA SAINTS

Saturday August 2nd 11:00

NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS VS. FARMING FLAMES

Saturday August 2nd 1:30

GAME ONE AND TWO WINNERS

SaturdayAugust 2nd 4:00

Game THREE and FOUR WINNERS

Sunday August 3rd 4:00

REGION 6C (LITCHFIELD)

COKATO vs. LITCHFIELD BLUES

Thursday June 31st 7:30

HOWARD LAKE ORPHANS vs. PEARL LAKE LAKERS

Friday August 1st 7:30

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS vs. DASSEL COKATO

Saturday August 2nd 12:00

ROCKFORD CROWS VS. LUXEMBURG BREWERS

Saturday August 2nd 3:00

WINNERS OF GAME ONE AND TWO

Saturday August 2nd 6;00

WINNERS OF GAME THREE AND FOUR

Sunday August 3rd 6:00

DISTRICT 6B (WATKINS)

HUTCHINSON HUSKIES vs. COLD SPRING ROCKIES

Friday August 1st 6:00

ST. MARTIN MARTINS vs. MAPLE LAKE LAKERS

Friday August 1st 8:30

WATKINS CLIPPERS vs. LORETTO LARKS

Saturday August 2nd 1:00

KIMBALL EXPRESS vs. MAPLE PLAIN DIAMOND DEVILS

Saturday August 2nd 4:00

GAME ONE AND TWO WINNERS

Saturday August 2nd 7:00

GAME THREE AND FOUR WINNERS

Sunday August 3rd 5:00

DISTRICT 4B (AVON/1st Weekend/Sobieski/2nd Weekend

NISSWA LIGHTNING vs. FORT RIPLEY REBELS

Saturday August 2nd 1:00

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS vs. ST. STEPHEN STEVES

Saturday August 2nd 4:00

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS VS. AVON LAKERS

Friday August 1st 7:30

GAME ONE VS SOBIESKI SKIS

Sunday August 3rd 11:00

GAME TWO and Three Winners

Sunday August 3rd 1:30

REGION 9C (PIERZ)

PIERZ LAKERS vs. AITKIN STEAM

Friday August 1st 6:00

ST. WENDEL SAINTS vs. UPSALA CARDINALS

Friday August 1st 8:30

OPOLE BEARS vs. RANDALL CUBS

Saturday August 2nd 1:30

PIERZ BREWERS vs. ROYALTON RIVER DOGS

Saturday August 2nd 11:00

GAME ONE WINNER vs. TWO WINNERS

Saturday August 2nd 7:00

GAME THREE vs. FOUR WINNERS

Sunday August 3rd 4:00

REGION 1C (CLEARWATER/CLEAR LAKE)

QUAMBA CUBS vs. EAST BETHEL BANDITS

Saturday August 2nd 4:00 (Clear Lake)

MORA BLUE DEVILS vs. CLEARWATER RIVER CATS

Saturday August 2nd 4:00 (Clearwater)