Minnesota Author Features State Fair in Her Book

The Minnesota State Fair kicks off in a few weeks and Minnesota author Karlyn Coleman in her book "The Great Get - Together" highlights what makes the Minnesota State Fair so special. The dates of this year's Minnesota State Fair are August 24 - September 4.

Coleman grew up spending many weekends at her grandparents farm near Princeton and learned to appreciate the work her grandparents and cousins put in preparing livestock for the 4H competitions at the Fair each year.

Get our free mobile app

The Fair is many things to many people. Coleman says the Fair is special because if brings Minnesotans from the farm and the city together to enjoy some of the same and some different aspects of the state. She says the Fair is filled with creative things from quilting, art, and food. Coleman indicates the people watching is also a big part of the draw. She says she goes at least twice every year with one day to enjoy live music and the offer to see what's new this year.

Coleman and the book's illustrator Corie Doerrfield will be apart of a group of authors on August 30th at the State Fair in the Alphabet Forest where kids can work with them on blue ribbon crafting while parents can relax in the shade.

If you'd like to learn more about "The Great Get - Together" you can listen to my conversation with Karlyn Coleman below.