Awesome Farmers Market Every Thursday Afternoon in St. Cloud

Farmers Markets are the best. I love that you can pick what you would like, and many times the other "goodies" at a farmers market are not things that you can find regularly at a grocery store.

Farmers markets have become very popular with so many people over the past few years. People love the specialty items that you can buy, plus feeling better about purchasing from local farmers and vendors. And also looking out and being a bit more vigilant about no "added ingredients" that people don't need to want in their food has prompted people to look to farmers markets for their produce.

Most farmers markets are on the weekends. And most of them are early in the day, so unless you are an early riser on Saturday mornings, many times you will either miss the opportunity or you will miss out on some of the items being offered because of others who have gotten there before you. So, when one happens during the week and in the afternoon, it's something that can be a bit more convenient for some people.

This particular farmers market happens on Thursday afternoons from 3:30 to 6pm at Fleet Farm in Waite Park/St. Cloud. This is a great time to take advantage of this time to get some things before you head out for any weekend plans you may have.

From their Facebook event page:

This Thursday afternoon farmers market started on May 11th, and will run through until October 26th. There are several other farmers markets in the St. Cloud area too - see most of them here.

