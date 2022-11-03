Drought Conditions Worsen Across Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Drought conditions in Minnesota keep getting worse.

Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 52 percent of the state is now in a Moderate Drought, which is up from 45 percent a week ago.

They say 19 percent of the state is in a Severe Drought, an increase from 16 percent last week.

And, seven percent is in an Extreme Drought, up from four percent last week.

The National Weather Service says we are 3.19 inches below normal for rainfall so far since September 1st.

We've had just 2 1/2 inches of rain in St. Cloud. Also, we've only had two-tenths of an inch of snow so far this fall, which is 1.1 inches below normal.

We do have a chance for rain over the next few days.