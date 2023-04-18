Memorial Services Set for Pope County Deputy Josh Owen

GLENWOOD (WJON News) -- The funeral arrangements have been announced for Pope County Deputy Josh Owen.

The Sheriff's Office says a public memorial service honoring the life of Deputy Josh Owen will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the Minnewaska School Gymnasium, 25122 State Highway 28, Glenwood.

Visitation for Deputy Owen will be held on Friday, April 21 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. until the service begins, also at the Gymnasium.

Get our free mobile app

Owen was shot and killed on Saturday night while responding to a call in Cyrus. Another deputy and a Starbuck police officer were also shot and are recovering from their injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES