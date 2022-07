UNDATED -- Lottery officials have revised the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

They now say the estimated jackpot is $810 million. If you take the cash option it's $470 million.

The drawing is at 10:00 p.m.

Before plunking down $2 for a ticket, it's good to remember your chance of winning the grand prize is minuscule, at one in 302.5 million.

