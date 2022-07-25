The Teddy Bear Band is Coming To Waite Park Saturday July 30th

IT'S A TEDDY BEAR PARTY!

Looking for a fun activity for you and your children this weekend? If your kids like teddy bears and music, then I may have just the event for you.

To listen to my interview with Ron, click on the player below.

The Teddy Bear Band is going to be putting on a show at the Waite Park Library this Saturday, July 30th from 10:30 to 11:15 am. For more information on the location and event, you can click HERE now. The event is free and open to the public.

The Teddy Bear Band is a real band playing real instruments, and promotes interaction and helps them develop a strong sense of self, increasing motor skills and appreciation for real, live music.

Get our free mobile app

THE EVENT

The Teddy Bear Band is for ages toddlers through elementary, but everyone is invited to come and see what they are all about. Children are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal if they wish, as it will become a great prop for them as they learn and have fun with the band.

WHERE DID THE BANDS NAME COME FROM?

The Teddy Bear Bands name comes from the belief that Teddy Bears are a powerful symbol of healthy early childhood experiences.

The Teddy Bear Band is for hire, and they have lots of different packages available for everyone's budget, including members going out as solo performers If you are interested in booking them for your own event, you can click HERE now for more information.

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies