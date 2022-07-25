ST. CLOUD -- The Herberger Business School has welcomed its new Dean.

Dr. Katherina Pattit assumed the role earlier this summer.

A native of the Czech Republic, Pattit was a professor of business law and ethics and the department chair at the University of St. Thomas. She says she was drawn to the Herberger Business School due to the number of partnerships it has with area businesses.

Pattit says with the business climate changing, the school is positioned well to provide businesses students that are ready to go to work.

What drew my attention was, for example, the Masters in Information Assurance. I saw a real solid contribution to the community and meeting an important need that the community had with this as well as other programs. And I think this is what Herberger is really about - that deep commitment to serving the needs of the community.

Pattit says she looks forward to partnering with local businesses to develop new programs and working with research teams to help identify new ways to make business work more efficiently.

People talk a lot about sort of T-shaped people - that they are specialized in some area, but they have a broad and very system-wide overview of how pieces fit together. That is the strength that Herberger can provide because we have such a wide range of disciplines. Our students can get that connection and that interdisciplinary grounding. I think this is what we're going to need going in the future. Problems are not presenting in one area and are going to be solved in one area; they're going to require people to be able to work with employees in the government sector, with employees in different disciplines like engineering, but this is where the solutions are going to come from.

As Dean, she’ll oversee new and developing programs. This spring, the Herberger Business School launched the Professional Selling Institute, and a new online MBA program will start this fall.

This new 30-credit MBA program is a fully online MBA program. What excites me about this program is its timely, and it's very accessible. It really meets the needs of working professionals.

Pattit says the changing face of business means the Herberger School will be challenged to develop students that are ready to lead.