Meeker County Sheriff Searching for Missing Bell

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) - The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a historic church bell.

Officials at the Swan Lake Cemetery in Dassel noticed the bell was missing on October 15th.



The bell was housed in a small chapel in the cemetery, on the site of the original Swan Lake Lutheran Church.

Officials say there is a tire track leading up to the chapel, so someone may have loaded the 1,000-pound bell into a truck or trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.