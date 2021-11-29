MDH: 9th, 10th School Staff Members Die of COVID this School Year

ST. PAUL -- The COVID-19 deaths of two school staff members brings the total for the current school year to 10.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that surpasses the eight staff members who died of COVID-19 infections related to schools in the previous school year.

As of the most recent state report of infections associated to schools, 18 school staff members and two students have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Get our free mobile app

The state data includes schools of all kinds, including public, private and charter schools.