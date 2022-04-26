Mark Your Calendar for Granite City Days Coming Back in June

Like most things that are back after we have been dealing with pandemic shut downs and cancellations for the last two years, mark your calendars for Granite City Days 2022. The dates this year will be June 23rd through the 26th. The festivities will have entertainment, 5K run, Lemonade Art Fair, which happens at the SCSU campus, block party, fireworks, and of course, the Parade.

If you are interested in entering a float for the parade that is scheduled for Saturday, June 25th at 10am, applications are being accepted online now.

The parade route will be as it has been in the past beginning on 6th Ave N by the St. Cloud hospital and winding down to St. Germain Street ending by the St. Cloud Library.

The 5K run will happen on Sunday, June 26th at Lake George. You can register online for that event as well.

The annual Liberty Block Party is happening again this year with the Little River Band as the headliner. Whitney Park will be the place for the block party Friday, June 24th. And a reminder to bring your own chairs.

Summer will be here...eventually. And there will be lots of events to enjoy around the St. Cloud area.

