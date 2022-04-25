SCTCC Baseball Update – April 25th, 2022

SCTCC CYCLONES 5 ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDED RAMS 2

(Game #1)

The Cyclones defeated their rivals the Golden Rams, backed by seven timely hits, including three doubles. This gave their starting pitcher Grady Fuchs a righty from Paynesville High School. He threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Carson Geislinger a righty from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw the final 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Joel Torres Rivera a freshman from Manuel Cruz Marceira Puerto Rico. He went 2-for-2 for two RBI’s, he had a sacrifice bunt, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Drew Beier a sophomore from Foley High School went 1-for-4 with double for an RBI. Carter Wessel a freshman from Paynesville High School went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Dylan Haskamp a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Brady Linn a freshman from Rocori High School went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. John Deschamps a freshman from Centro High School Puerto Rico went 2-for-4.

SCTCC CYCLONES 11 ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 2

(Game #2)

The Cyclones defeated the Golden Rams in game two of their double header, they collected ten hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. They broke open a 2-2 game in the eighth inning as they put eight big runs. This gave righty Drew Beier a great deal of support, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, issued four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Sam Boysen from Rochester John Marshall High School threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Righty Preston Schlegel from Big Lake High School threw the final inning in relief, to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Cyclones offense was led by Jackson Peter a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School. He went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-1 with a home run for four RBI’s and Carter Wessel went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-for-5 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joel Torres Rivera went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Frank Fernandez a freshman from Key Gate Charter School earned two walks and he scored a run. Austin Kantola freshman from Dassel-Cokato High School had a sacrifice bunt and Nick Allen a freshman from Duluth East High School scored a run.

NOTE: No box score for the Gold Rams the time of this writing.