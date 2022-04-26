Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce.

I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But, really? Chicken Barbecue? OK, if you say so. (By the way, you can get Kwik Trip's version as a take-and-bake or all cooked up and ready to eat.)

I'm all about eating outside of the box, but Barbecue Chicken beat pepperoni, sausage, and bacon? I'm still skeptical, but OK.

So what about our neighbors? What did they have to say about their favorite toppings?

Iowa: Taco

Taco North Dakota: Hawaiian

Hawaiian South Dakota: Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wisconsin: Cheese (duh)

Here's my surprised face that Wisconsin's favorite topping is cheese:

Kudos to South Dakota, that sounds good. Iowans choice of taco pizza also grabs my interest. Attention North Dakotans, pineapple does not belong on pizza. The only hot fruit I find acceptable is in a slice of pie with a scoop of ice cream on the side.

All kinds of Saint Cloud area pizza places offer Barbecue Chicken pizza on their menu, including the House of Pizza, Gary's, Toppers, Dominos, Waldo's, Zaffiro's, Polito's, Jet's, Zeppole's, DiMaggio’s, Pizza Ranch, and more.

