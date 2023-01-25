Marcus Theatre Unveils 2023 Best Picture Movie Passport

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Movie lovers can see all 10 Best Picture nominated films through a new program starting next month.

Marcus Theatres is rolling out the red carpet with a new way to experience this year's Best Picture nominees on the big screen.

The Marcus Best Picture passport gives you an electronic ticket to each of the 10 movies nominated for Best Picture and the films for Best Animated Short and Live Action Short.

You can view all movies either marathon-style or at a leisurely pace between February 24th and March 12th.

Some of the featured films include Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Passport holders save up to $30 with the passport versus buying individual tickets, they will also receive 20% off all concessions (except alcohol) throughout the series.

The movie passport costs $40 and can be found on the Marcus Theatres website.