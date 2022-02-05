Maplewood Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Gun Possession

ST. PAUL -- A Maplewood man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Deandre Neal-Hill was found unconscious in the driver's seat of a Chevrolet Malibu in October.

The vehicle was still running, had a flat tire and was stuck on the light rail tracks in St. Paul. Metro Transit Police Officers pulled Neal-Hill from the vehicle and began performing emergency medical aid.

Records show officers found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun on the driver's side floorboard. The gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and seven bullets in the magazine.

Authorities say Neal-Hill was also in possession of marijuana, meth and oxycodone pills.

Records show Neal-Hill has prior felony convictions, including drive-by-shooting, assault, and drug sales, which make it illegal for him to have a gun or ammunition at any time.