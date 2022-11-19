Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking ring.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Jerry Milliken pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Court records show Milliken ran a meth trafficking ring from September 2021 until February 2022. During that time, authorities seized around 80 pounds of meth linked to the group over the course of multiple operations.

According to the documents, the ring was based in Rochester and operated in southeastern Minnesota and beyond. Records show Milliken organized deliveries of meth from Kansas City, Missouri to the Rochester area and profited from the trafficking of the drugs.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison. A sentencing hearing will be held at a later time.

