Man Struck, Killed After Going Into the Ditch

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A man died after the vehicle he was driving went into the ditch.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township in Wright County.

Troopers say a pickup was going south on the highway approaching a car that had gone into the ditch. The pickup struck the driver of the car while he was standing on the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the car died at the scene. He's been identified as 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp from Maple Lake.

The driver of the pickup, 34-year-old Andre Clark from Kimball, was not hurt.