Man Sentenced for Cyberstalking

ST. PAUL. – A Minneapolis man was sentenced today to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for cyberstalking.

According to court documents, from 2014 through 2021, 30-year-old Jeffrey Purdy harassed, intimidated, and threatened a woman after she declined his romantic advances and asked him to stop contacting her.

Specifically, on September 15, 2017, the Mankato Department of Public Safety received a complaint from an individual stating that she had been receiving harassing emails from Purdy, a former classmate from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

While attending Mankato State, the victim declined repeated romantic advances from Purdy and eventually blocked Purdy from her cellular telephone and social media accounts.

From August 30, 2017, through February 21, 2020, Purdy used Mankato State’s Silent Witness Report, an anonymous incident reporting tool, to make frequent and violent threats against the victim. An IP address used to make one of the Silent Witness Reports was traced back to Purdy.