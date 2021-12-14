Ethel Is A Fine Looking Dog And Up For Adoption

I admit, I have a real soft spot for dogs. We have 2 great dogs at home but if I had my way, which I don't most of the time, we'd have 10 more.

This morning we talked to Kate from Tri County Humane Society about this week's adoptable pet and it's a fine looking girl named Ethel. Ethel would love to have a home for and family for the holidays. Maybe yours?

Meet Ethel! She came in with her friend, Lucy, after being found outside. Because she was a stray, so we don't know anything about her past. She has been outgoing and bouncy with staff during her stay.

Ethel is a bit overweight and would benefit from regular exercise and enrichment at home to stay active. A portion-controlled, high quality diet is recommended. It is unknown how she feels about children or other animals; all new introductions should always be slow and proper.

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

NEW TO TCHS: If you are planning to adopt a dog from TCHS (or have recently adopted one), please ask a TCHS staff member about the GoodPup training program! TCHS is excited to partner with GoodPup on on this opportunity for customized, affordable, positive dog training that you can do from the comfort of your home!

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

