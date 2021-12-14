St. Cloud Winter Parking Tickets Spike in November 2021

ST. CLOUD -- There was a significant jump in the number of tickets issued for violating St. Cloud's winter parking restrictions in November compared to previous years.

According to statistics provided by the St. Cloud police Department's Support Division, there were 1,252 citations handed out in the first month of this season's odd-even parking restrictions.

It's a large spike compared to 2020 when just 45 tickets were issued in the month. City officials say the pandemic factored into last year's figures.

However, the 1,252 parking tickets last month are still well above the 280 in November 2019 and 534 in November 2018.

A police department spokesperson says the higher number of citations may be from the lack of snow in November, leaving people to forget about the rules. The number of tickets in December has slowed since the snowfall arrived.

Also, the police department says they are making a conscious effort to patrol all parts of the city and not just the parking violation hot spots.

