Man Killed When Train Hits his Vehicle

Man Killed When Train Hits his Vehicle

Getty Images/iStockphoto

PILLAGER (WJON News) -- A man died when the car he was driving was struck by a train.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 210 near Pillager in Cass County.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was going east at West Gull River Road Southwest when it hit a car on the tracks.

Get our free mobile app

Fifty-three-year-old Lance Beacham of Moorhead was killed.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal

Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports