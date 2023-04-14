Man Killed When Train Hits his Vehicle

PILLAGER (WJON News) -- A man died when the car he was driving was struck by a train.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 210 near Pillager in Cass County.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was going east at West Gull River Road Southwest when it hit a car on the tracks.

Fifty-three-year-old Lance Beacham of Moorhead was killed.

