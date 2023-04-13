Crash Near Princeton Sends Driver to Hospital

GREENBUSH TWP (WJON News) - A man was sent to the hospital after a pick-up crash Thursday morning West of Princeton.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Princeton Police Department, Princeton Fire, and North Memorial Ambulance responded to the scene just after 7:00 a.m.

Officials say 67-year-old Stuart Nelson of Princeton was driving a Chevrolet pickup Northbound on 160th Avenue, also known as County Road 7, stopped at the intersection of Highway 95, and then pulled out in front of a Kenworth Semi truck traveling westbound on Highway 95.

The driver of the semi,24-year-old Tanner Kahl of Ridgeland, Wisconsin, was not injured, but the truck jackknifed and went into the ditch. Nelson was sent to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

