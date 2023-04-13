Free Gardening Seminar Coming Up On Monday Evening April 17th

Whether you are new to gardening or just want to learn more about how different soils affect your gardens, this just might be the seminar you want to attend this year. Knowing what will grow in the soil that exists in your garden space can save you a lot of time, money, and unnecessary effort.

GARDENING SEMINAR MONDAY APRIL 17TH 2023

You can join in the fun to learn all about gardening with Benton County Master Gardener Volunteers, on Monday, April 17th from 6:30 - 9 pm in the community room at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School, located at 901 1st St. South in Sauk Rapids. To attend the event you will enter through DOOR 1.

This year's session is free to the public and will feature presenter Joe Storlien Ph.D., who is a soil scientist and avid gardener.

THIS YEARS SESSIONS

This year's sessions will include the following:

Session 1: Going "No-Till" with Your Garden 2.0- In this session, you will learn about what soil crusting is, enhance erosion, reduced organic matter, and soil health.

Session 2: Soil - Starting From The Ground Up - In this session, you will learn how to understand your soils and how to manage them to get the most productivity from your gardens.

This event is for all garden enthusiasts and will include great horticultural tips for you to enjoy your gardens this season.

REGISTRATION

To attend the seminar you can simply click HERE now, or call 1.800.964.4929.

If you would like more information about the event, you can contact Quincy Sadowski, U of M Extension horticulture educator, at quincy@umn.edu, or by calling 320.200.3137.

