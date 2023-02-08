Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Northern Minnesota
PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) -- A man died in a snowmobile crash.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday just after 9:30 a.m. they received a 911 call about a crash on a trail in rural Pequot Lakes.
A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was driving a 2009 Ski-Doo and was attempting to navigate a driveway approach along the trail when he was thrown from the machine and struck a power pole.
Get our free mobile app
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Gas prices continue to climb in Central Minnesota
- January 2023 hits Top 10 snowiest list in St. Cloud
- Sheriff looking for person who shot, wounded dog in Alexandria area
- First acts announced for new St. Cloud festival this summer
- Teen wins pickup at Brainerd ice fishing contest