BERTHA -- A man was hurt when the car he was driving struck a deer.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Saturday just before 6:00 p.m. on Highway 71 in Todd County.

Twenty-six-year-old Tyler Klimik of Bertha was going south on Highway 71 when he hit the deer on the snow and ice-covered road.

Klimek was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.