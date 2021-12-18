Bison Returning to FCS Title Game, Wolves Win Third Straight

The NDSU Bison football team is headed to the FCS Championship game after a big win, and the Minnesota Timberwolves stayed in the groove against the Lakers on Friday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud Norsemen fell short in the overtime shootout, and both the St. Cloud State basketball teams lost on the road to Moorhead.

RECAPS:

- After opening up a 13 point lead, and then giving up a 14 point third-quarter rally by James Madison, the Bison put away the game 20-14 with a touchdown in the fourth. Cam Miller completed 10 of 19 for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Hunter Luepke had three receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. The Bison improve to 13-1. NDSU will travel to Frisco, Texas in early January for the title matchup.

- The Timberwolves beat the Lakers 110-92 to earn their third straight win. Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell added 17 each for Minnesota. The Wolves improve 14-15 and will host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Pre-game coverage tips off at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Norsemen could not hold on to beat the Aberdeen Wings at home on Friday night. After a scoreless overtime period, the Wings came out on top 3-2 in the shootout. Blake Perbix and Nik Hong each netted a goal for St. Cloud. The Norsemen fall to 13-9 and the Wings improve to 14-11. The teams will hit the ice on Saturday for game two at 7:00 p.m.

- The SCSU men's basketball team was outscored in both halves of play en route to a 97-63 loss to Minnesota State University - Moorhead. Anthony Roberts led all scorers with 16 points and six rebounds for St. Cloud. The Huskies fall to 6-6 and will travel to Aberdeen, South Dakota to face Northern State University at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

- The SCSU women's basketball team snapped their six-game winning streak with a tough 51-39 road loss to MSU-Moorhead. Peyton Boom led all scorers with 20 points for the Dragons. Tori Wortz was the only St. Cloud player to hit double digits, finishing with 10 points and three rebounds. The Huskies fall to 7-2 and will face Northern State University at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

