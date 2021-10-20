Man Charged With Assault After St. Cloud Stabbing Incident

ST. CLOUD -- A man faces a felony assault charge after a stabbing incident at a St. Cloud convenience store Monday morning.

Police were called to a Kwik Trip on West Division Street just after 6:30 a.m. The caller said she saw someone get stabbed in the parking lot.

Both the suspect and the victim had left the scene before officers arrived.

The witness said she saw two men arguing inside the store and when she walked out of the store saw the men struggling on the ground and the suspect, 27-year-old Faysal Ibrahim, repeatedly trying to stab the other man.

Officers reviewed surveillance video from the store and confirmed Ibrahim approaches the victim and a struggle ensues. Police say the video also shows Ibrahim pulling out a knife and making repeated stabbing motions.

Police later interviewed the victim at the hospital who said Ibrahim approached him inside the store and asked for money. When the victim told him "no" and to "get a job", he said Ibrahim acted aggressively and then left the store.

After paying for his items, the victim said he walked outside and was attacked.

Court records indicate the victim suffered a minor stab wound to his buttocks and cuts to his hands.

Ibrahim is charged with one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

