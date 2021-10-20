Minnesota Could See Its First Snowfall Of Season This Weekend

Last year at this time we had our first snowfall of the season which was really like a huge snowstorm that got dumped on us. I think most of us weren't expecting snow totals of that level.

This weekend Minnesota might see its first few snowflakes of the year, and it won't be anywhere near the snowfall totals we saw this time last year.

According to the National Weather Service, northern Minnesota, mainly the Bemidji area, might see some flakes early Sunday morning.

If you plan to be in that area, you can expect a slight chance of rain showers Saturday night that could turn into snow showers before 9 a.m. on Sunday. The low is expected to be around 33 degrees with the high temperatures that day at 47 degrees.

The good news is, if it does snow on Sunday it won't last long and will be melted almost instantly.

And, to pile on top of that good news, if you're in central Minnesota, you probably won't see any snow this week or weekend (at least we hope not).

Are you ready for winter? It's knocking on our door, Minnesota.

