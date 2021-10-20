Check Out This Epic St. Cloud Halloween Lights Display!

Halloween is just the start of the holiday season and one thing is for sure, central Minnesotans know how to decorate. Just ask Sara and Joe Storkamp from St. Cloud.

They have set up an epic Halloween light display again this year! The Storkamp's yard is definitely ready for spooky season. Last year, their yard looked like a scene from 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. This year, they've added some fun new decorations.

They've got more pumpkins in the patch, tombstones in the graveyard many more inflatables and a dragon! On Halloween night, the dragon will have smoke coming out of its mouth.

Just like last year, the Halloween lights are synchronized to Halloween themed music which can be heard on your vehicle's FM radio. Sara says they're still putting a few last minute touches on the synchronized light display which should be ready by the weekend. The station you'll be able to listen to will be posted on a sign in the yard. They're open weeknights and weekends between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

This will be the last year the display will be at their current home located at 1021 30th Avenue North in St. Cloud because the Storkamps are moving. Sara says people who stop by their display on Halloween night can pick up a slip of paper that'll have their new address on it for their Christmas display and moving forward.

The new location will be somewhere behind Mr. Twisty's in St. Cloud.