Man Arrested Near Brainerd for Alleged Drug Possession, Sales

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A drug bust in the Brainerd area has resulted in the arrest of one man.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday investigators used a search warrant at a home on 145th Avenue in rural Brainerd.

About 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale were seized along with marijuana. A handgun was also found at the home.

Arrested was 59-year-old Roy Duchene of Brook Park.

He is expected to face charges of drug possession, sales, and firearm possession.

