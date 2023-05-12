Man Arrested Near Brainerd for Alleged Drug Possession, Sales
BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A drug bust in the Brainerd area has resulted in the arrest of one man.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday investigators used a search warrant at a home on 145th Avenue in rural Brainerd.
About 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale were seized along with marijuana. A handgun was also found at the home.
Arrested was 59-year-old Roy Duchene of Brook Park.
He is expected to face charges of drug possession, sales, and firearm possession.
