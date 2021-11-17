Man Accused of Threatening Woman With a Gun at Homeless Shelter

Stearns County Jail booking photo

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have charged a man with felony threats of violence and 5th-degree assault after an incident at a St. Cloud homeless shelter.

Police were called to Place of Hope West at 121 Park Avenue South for a gun complaint Sunday.

Officers spoke with a woman who said 28-year-old Curtis Daniels had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

The victim told police it started when she told Curtis he shouldn't be on the 2nd floor. She said he became verbally aggressive so she went into her room and closed the door.

Court records show when the woman came out of her room, she said Curtis was walking toward her with a gun. He allegedly grabbed her face and pushed her head into the door frame while saying he'd "blow her (expletive) brains out".

According to the charging complaint, two witnesses told police similar versions of the woman's story.

Curtis has a prior conviction of domestic assault in Tennessee.

 

